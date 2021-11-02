IGT acquires lottery licensing rights to Marilyn Monroe

International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a multi-year licensing deal with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), manager of the Marilyn Monroe Estate.

The licensing deal gives IGT the right to develop and distribute Marilyn Monroe-themed, omnichannel lottery games, including instant and draw-based games, in Canada and the United States.

"Marilyn Monroe is one of the most recognizable female entertainment icons in history," said IGT chief operating officer, lottery Jay Gendron. "IGT looks forward to leveraging the legendary Marilyn Monroe brand to create exciting, high-quality games across all lottery channels for our U.S. and Canadian customers and their players.”

Authentic Brands Group president Marc Rosen added: "ABG is pleased to partner with IGT to create exciting omnichannel lottery games for Marilyn Monroe fans and lottery players alike. IGT is a proven leader in adopting well-known brands and transforming them into extraordinary lottery products and experiences."

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 8.14 per cent higher at $31.89 per share in New York Monday.