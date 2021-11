New York-based mobile lottery provider Jackpocket has raised $120m in Series D funding as it looks to expand its operations across the United States and internationally.

The funding will fuel a series of new additions to the Jackpocket team to support its geographic expansion, as well as development of new verticals and gameplay, new marketing initiatives and partnerships, and potential acquisitions.

Led by New York-based growth fund Left Lane Capital, the Series D funding included participation from [...]