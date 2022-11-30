Lottoland set to launch first online Keno game in Australia

Online lottery provider Lottoland has unveiled plans to launch a new online Keno game in Australia featuring a record AUD$20m jackpot.

KenoGO is set for launch at the end of December exclusively in the state of Victoria, and comes after Lottoland Australia was awarded a 20-year Keno license by Victoria State Government in February.

“We are excited to offer consumers in Victoria the opportunity to enjoy Keno online on their devices for the first time ever, and we are grateful to the Victoria State Government for making this possible,” said Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell. “This is a huge milestone, made even bigger by our decision to offer the world’s largest Keno jackpot of $20m, at KenoGO’s Victoria launch. Our insurance model gives Lottoland the unique ability to offer such high jackpots, without reliance on pools.

“We are excited to add to Lottoland’s varied online offering, and to be leading the way when it comes to the availability of Keno games online and harm minimisation tools.”

The record $20m jackpot will significantly exceed the previous highest pay-out of any Keno prize in Australian history, amounting to $10.3m in May of this year.