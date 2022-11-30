This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Lottoland set to launch first online Keno game in Australia

30th November 2022 7:55 am GMT
Lottoland

Online lottery provider Lottoland has unveiled plans to launch a new online Keno game in Australia featuring a record AUD$20m jackpot.

KenoGO is set for launch at the end of December exclusively in the state of Victoria, and comes after Lottoland Australia was awarded a 20-year Keno license by Victoria State Government in February.

“We are excited to offer consumers in Victoria the opportunity to enjoy Keno online on their devices for the first time ever, and we are grateful to the Victoria State Government for making this possible,” said Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell. “This is a huge milestone, made even bigger by our decision to offer the world’s largest Keno jackpot of $20m, at KenoGO’s Victoria launch.  Our insurance model gives Lottoland the unique ability to offer such high jackpots, without reliance on pools.

“We are excited to add to Lottoland’s varied online offering, and to be leading the way when it comes to the availability of Keno games online and harm minimisation tools.”

The record $20m jackpot will significantly exceed the previous highest pay-out of any Keno prize in Australian history, amounting to $10.3m in May of this year.

Related Tags
Australia Keno Lottery Lottoland Victoria
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Inspired and Slotmill

Rio de Janeiro initiates action against illegal lottery providers

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Victoria issues dual Keno licences to Lottoland and Tabcorp

Relax Gaming pens Lottoland supply deal

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Inspired, Endorphina and more

Greentube seals slot supply deal with Lottoland

Lottoland launches new £5m jackpot bingo game

EU Lotto fined £760,000 by British gambling regulator

Playtech joins All-in Diversity Project

Lottoland launches Altenar-powered UK online sportsbook

Lottoland names Jon Hale as chief financial officer

Comtrade expands iGaming platform with ALOT Solutions deal

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

Realistic Games to provide game portfolio to Lottoland

Amusnet
SportingTech
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
Astropay
Evolution
Digitain