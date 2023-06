Lottery suppliers International Game Technology (IGT) and Scientific Games have formed a consortium with a local partner in Brazil to operate a new instant and passive lottery in the state of Minas Gerais.

The exclusive twenty-year lottery contract has been agreed in partnership with SAGA Consultoria e Representações Comerciais e Empresariais (SAGA), and includes instant games, a supporting instant ticket system and passive lottery games, with an option in the agreement for a twenty-year renewal.

IGT and [...]