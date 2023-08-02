Jackpot.com goes live in third US state with New York launch

Lottery courier service Jackpot.com continues to expand its presence across the United States after going live in New York.

The launch enables New Yorkers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone or desktop device, including tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, New York Lotto and Pick 10.

If a prize over $600 is won, Jackpot.com securely sends the winning ticket to the lucky player so they can collect the winnings from the New York Lottery.

Having recently secured investments from Yankee Global Enterprises (New York Yankees) and the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants) among others, Jackpot.com has also entered into a marketing partnership with the New York Yankees as part of the launch.

“We're thrilled to announce Jackpot.com's launch in the Empire State, the nation's second-largest lottery market,” said Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay Khanna. “Jackpot.com is happy to help New Yorkers order official state lottery tickets online with increased safety, security and convenience.

“At Jackpot.com, we're always striving to increase accessibility and elevate the player experience by making it more convenient and secure for players to order lottery tickets, ensuring players don't lose a winning ticket.”

New York marks Jackpot.com's third market launch this year after going live in Ohio and Texas.

“The Jackpot.com platform has an innovative design and provides users an easily accessible interface to order official lottery tickets,” said New York Yankees senior vice president Tony Bruno. “We know that it will be enjoyed by consumers, and the Yankees are excited to see it launch in New York State.

Carolyn Tisch added: “We think Jackpot.com has one of the best and most progressive solutions on the market to make the lottery more accessible to tens of millions of New Yorkers. We are thrilled to be part of Jackpot.com's expansion in New York and its mission to positively change the way New Yorkers order official state lottery tickets.”

The New York Lottery is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, and generated more than $10.4 billion in sales during the 2022 fiscal year.