Jackpot.com launches in second US state

Lottery courier service Jackpot.com has gone live in Ohio, the company's second market in the United States.

Jackpot.com allows players in Ohio to buy official state lottery tickets such as Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lucky for Life, and first launched in Texas in January.

“We're thrilled to announce Jackpot's launch in Ohio, the nation's seventh-largest lottery market,” said Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay Khanna. “This is a digital transformation in the lottery fueled by convenience, security and safety, and we're excited to help get Ohioans there.

“At Jackpot, we are simplifying the player experience and increasing accessibility by making it more convenient and secure for players to buy lottery tickets. We're also offering safety guardrails that set a new standard for responsible gaming - all while ensuring players never miss a draw or misplace a ticket again.”

The Ohio launch will be supported by a marketing partnership with the MLB’s Cleveland Guardians.

“Jackpot.com is providing a unique and modern solution to make the lottery more convenient and accessible to citizens all across Ohio,” said Jon Janoviak of the Cleveland Guardians. “The Guardians are proud to be announcing this partnership with Jackpot and are excited to see the positive change this brings, not only to our fans but Ohioans everywhere.”

Jackpot.com’s investors include the Haslam Sports Group, owner the Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew, and Detroit Venture Partners, the venture arm of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's family office.

“We believe that Jackpot has one of the most innovative and practical solutions on the market to make the lottery more accessible to millions of Ohioans,” said Haslam Sports Group chief of strategy and corporate development Josh Glessing. “We are excited to be part of Jackpot's journey in Ohio to modernize the way the lottery is played.”