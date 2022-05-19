This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PlayUp US launches online Racebook

19th May 2022 10:36 am GMT
PlayUp
OpenBet

Online betting and gaming operator PlayUp has announced the launch of its online Racebook. 

The pari-mutuel-based platform accepts wagers from bettors in key US states, including California, Florida, Kentucky and Ohio.

The racebook launch adds to PlayUp's existing sports betting operations in New Jersey and Colorado and is expected to be followed by the launch of iGaming in New Jersey later this year.  

“As sports bettors get more and more comfortable with betting on their mobile devices it’s only natural that they look at other betting options including horse racing,” said PlayUp U.S. chairman Denis Drazin. 

Horse Racing Product Manager Michael Dempsey added: “I think bettors are going to love what they see on the frontend of the platform, and we’ve tried to create a great experience on the backend as well. We really wanted to introduce this as a differentiator in the market, and we’re really excited for what lies ahead.” 

“The launch of our online Racebook comes at an opportune time where you will see significant growth in the horseracing industry particularly as the U.S fixed odds market opens up. It is also a testament to the team at PlayUp to be able to deliver a product that taps into the US$12 billion a year sector. It’s an exciting time for PlayUp and our shareholders.” 

Horse Racing PlayUp United States
