UK Tote and PMU bring French racing to UK and Ireland

The UK Tote has joined forces with France’s PMU in an exclusive deal to make French racing pools available to British and Irish bettors.

The commingling deal will enable British and Irish pool betting customers to access pools offered by PMU on all French races, beginning with yesterday’s Prix De l'Arc De Triomphe.

Tote customers can now bet into over 7,000 pools from 88 French racecourses each year, including 262 contests and fixtures that will also be streamed on the Tote’s online platforms in the UK and Ireland.

The PMU typically offers pools of over €750,000 on each race, or nearly €6 million per meeting, with over €15 million bet into pools on the Prix De l'Arc De Triomphe last year.

“We are delighted to work with the PMU on this incredibly positive development for UK and Irish racing fans, which will also drive increased revenues for the grassroots of French racing,” said UK Tote Group CEO Alex Frost. “By commingling our UK pool into the French pool, British and Irish Tote customers can bet into huge pools on the top-class racing action from France

“With huge liquidity in pools, there is great value available on every race with winning customers welcomed at the Tote.”

PMU chief executive Emmanuelle Malecaze-Doublet added: “This agreement is a strategic milestone in our long-standing partnership with UK Tote Group. We are very proud of this new step that marks the recognition of our expertise as a global horse racing operator and highlights the excellence of French races. This exciting development will enhance the already highly attractive horse betting offering of the UK Tote.”