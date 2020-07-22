This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Inspired Entertainment signs first deal to enter social gaming space

22nd July 2020 10:38 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has signed its first social gaming partnership with Virtual Gaming Worlds’ FendOff Sports.

Inspired will enter the social gaming space for the first time by providing FendOff Sports with its V-Play Plug & Play platform, including 14 virtual sports games covering Basketball, Football, Horse Racing, Soccer and Car Racing.

FendOff Sports is a new social sports prediction game allowing players to pick a winner against a community of like-minded fans. It is a subsidiary of Virtual Gaming Worlds, operator of the Chumba Casino and Global Poker social gaming apps.

“We are very excited to launch with FendOff Sports, as we believe the social gaming space in the US offers great opportunities for virtual sports,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.

Virtual Gaming Worlds founder Laurence Escalante said: “People love to predict the outcomes of sporting events, so we expect virtual sports to be very popular with our player base.

“The superior graphics, frequency of events and breadth of playing options make Inspired’s virtuals a great way to keep our social gaming players engaged all day every day.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NSQ:INSE) closed up 5.12 per cent at $3.49 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
FendOff Sports Inspired Entertainment Social Casino Social Gaming United States Virtual Gaming Worlds
