DraftKings signs up as PGA Tour’s first official betting operator

New York-listed betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has become the first official betting operator of the PGA Tour.

Having become the tour’s first official daily fantasy partner last year, the new agreement expands DraftKings’ rights to cover sports betting.

“The PGA Tour couldn’t be more pleased with growing our collaboration with DraftKings,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour senior vice president of media and gaming. “The growth in consumption and fan engagement we have seen over the last year in our DraftKings Daily Fantasy games has been tremendous.

“The expansion of the relationship to now include sports betting is a natural evolution and one which fully supports and promotes the PGA Tour’s objectives of reaching and engaging new segments of fans while introducing them to our players, tournaments and media platforms.”

The deal grants DraftKings the rights in the US to use PGA Tour trademarks, rights to advertise within tour media and partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing the DraftKings Sportsbook to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to users who have placed bets.

“DraftKings and the PGA Tour have continued to make history with the innovative additions to our agreement which began last year,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “We are excited to further our relationship with the PGA Tour as their first official betting operator as well.

“Golf has been an especially important outlet for fan engagement over these past few months, and this latest collaboration is a significant next step for both the golf and gaming industries.”

Currently, in terms of sports betting, golf is DraftKings’ fourth most popular sport.

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed down 6.48 per cent at $35.12 per share in New York Monday.