William Hill assumes control of four Las Vegas sportsbooks

London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill has significantly expanded its sports betting operations in Nevada following the receipt of final regulatory approval.

William Hill US is now the operator of four high profile sportsbooks on the Las Vegas strip following its acquisition of CG Technology, which was first announced in November 2019 and received final regulatory approval last week.

William Hill branded sportsbooks are now open at The Venetian, The Palazzo, The Cosmopolitan, and Silverton in Las Vegas, with new offerings including self-service kiosks, an expanded wagering menu featuring LIVE InPlay Wagering on the app and over the counter, as well as rewards club offers.

“William Hill has long been the leading sports book operator in Nevada. This acquisition further expands our footprint, giving us a bigger presence on the Las Vegas Strip at several world-renowned resorts,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US. “It’s a very exciting time for our company as we continue to grow and introduce our offerings to new customers.”

William Hill US now operates 124 race and sports book locations across the state of Nevada, along with the state’s leading mobile sports betting app.

Shares in William Hill plc. (LSE:WMH) were trading 1.62 per cent higher at 173.35 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.