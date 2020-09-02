This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

William Hill assumes control of four Las Vegas sportsbooks

2nd September 2020 9:38 am GMT

London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill has significantly expanded its sports betting operations in Nevada following the receipt of final regulatory approval.

William Hill US is now the operator of four high profile sportsbooks on the Las Vegas strip following its acquisition of CG Technology, which was first announced in November 2019 and received final regulatory approval last week.

William Hill branded sportsbooks are now open at The Venetian, The Palazzo, The Cosmopolitan, and Silverton in Las Vegas, with new offerings including self-service kiosks, an expanded wagering menu featuring LIVE InPlay Wagering on the app and over the counter, as well as rewards club offers.  

“William Hill has long been the leading sports book operator in Nevada. This acquisition further expands our footprint, giving us a bigger presence on the Las Vegas Strip at several world-renowned resorts,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US. “It’s a very exciting time for our company as we continue to grow and introduce our offerings to new customers.”

William Hill US now operates 124 race and sports book locations across the state of Nevada, along with the state’s leading mobile sports betting app.

Shares in William Hill plc. (LSE:WMH) were trading 1.62 per cent higher at 173.35 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Las Vegas Nevada Sports Betting United States William Hill William Hill US
Related Articles

Betfred bids to acquire South Africa’s Phumelela

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Skywind, RubyPlay and more

William Hill to repay furlough funds to UK government as trading recovers

William Hill opens first sportsbook in Illinois

Washington DC gaming regulator awards new licenses

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

i3 Interactive brings in industry veterans ahead of BliztBet launch

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

SIS acquires full ownership of 49’s from GVC and William Hill

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

Michigan Senators aim to fast-track online gaming launch

William Hill sees early signs of recovery as sports resume

William Hill improves liquidity with new shares placement

Leading operators to invest £100m to improve UK problem gambling services

Every Matrix
Evolution Gaming
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic