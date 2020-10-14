BetMGM to integrate betting odds into upcoming PGA TOUR telecast

US sports betting operator BetMGM is set to become the first to integrate betting odds into a live PGA TOUR telecast.

BetMGM will provide betting odds for all four rounds of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK in Las Vegas, which begins on Thursday and will be broadcast on the Golf Channel. It marks the first time that a PGA TOUR telecast features live betting odds.

“We are excited to build upon our recently announced official betting operator relationship with BetMGM by activating this partnership at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR senior vice president, Media and Gaming. “The focus of our sports betting partnerships is to engage fans in new and creative ways.

“As an element of that strategy, we began integrating live odds onto TOUR digital platforms in August and now we look forward to learning from this first-time test in a live telecast.”

The BetMGM telecast executions will occur twice per hour, featuring leaderboards with integrated “open” and “current” odds to win, along with odds for head-to-head matchups, top finishes, winning margin, wire-to-wire winner, cut specials, hole-in-ones and playoffs.

“The PGA TOUR has been a great partner for BetMGM,” said BetMGM chief marketing officer Matt Prevost. “Being the first sports betting platform to integrate betting odds into a live PGA TOUR telecast speaks to the innovative nature of our partnership and we look forward to continuing to move the needle and work closely with the TOUR to produce great content.”

As part of its official betting partnership, BetMGM will also roll out real-time PGA TOUR video highlights this week from THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK.

BetMGM is currently licensed to offer sports betting in seven US states - Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada and West Virginia, and plans to be in 11 states by the end of 2020.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYS:MGM) closed 2.01 per cent lower at $20.97 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in BetMGM joint-venture partner GVC Holdings plc. (LSE:GVC) were trading 0.9 per cent higher at 1,063.47 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.