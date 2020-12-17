This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BtoBet to power BetXperience retail and online sportsbook in Nigeria

17th December 2020 10:04 am GMT

Aspire Global-owned BtoBet has secured its latest deal in Nigeria to provide its Neuron 3 sports betting platform to bookmaker BetXperience.

The agreement with BtoBet’s regional certified partner for Africa, STM Gaming, will see BtoBet power BetXperience’s betting shops and online channels in the country.

“We are glad to announce a partnership with BetXperience,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “The Nigerian market is one of the most advanced when it comes to the growth registered in the online channels. Nonetheless retail is still very much the predominant channel.

“BetXperience’s approach strikes the right balance, whereby through Neuron 3’s 360 omnichannel approach - where all the channels are interlinked with one another - players are able to place and follow their bets on whichever channel or device of their preference. We will ensure the support and development of BetXperience’s strategy to become a point of reference in the local market.”

BetXperience director Gideon Odushola said: “In BtoBet we have found the ideal technological partner to power all our brand and all its channels.

“A true omnichannel approach was fundamental for us, given the possibilities that this approach provides us in terms of not only providing our players with an optimal betting experience, but also cross-selling and retention opportunities. I am positive that this will be a fruitful and lengthy partnership.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.26 per cent lower at SEK38.50 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

