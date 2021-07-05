IGT secures sports betting deal in Louisiana

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has entered into an agreement to provide its PlaySports turnkey solution to power sports betting at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana.

This agreement further expands IGT’s presence in the United States following its recent ventures into North Dakota, Maryland, Wisconsin and Nevada.

"We're very excited to be one of the first casinos in Louisiana to secure a sports betting agreement, allowing us to offer our patrons new types of gaming experiences backed by IGT's reliable sports betting solution," said Coushatta Tribe Chairman Jonathan Cernek. "IGT's bundled solution, consisting of its leading sports betting platform and products will allow us to quickly and easily deploy an exceptional localized sports betting program."

IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President Enrico Drago said: "Coushatta Casino Resort is Louisiana's largest casino resort and represents another significant milestone for IGT as we continue to drive our U.S. sports betting momentum. We look forward to helping the casino establish a best-in-class sports betting program, leveraging IGT's proven technology and services to expand gaming experiences for its patrons."

Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.71 per cent lower at $23.83 per share in New York Friday.