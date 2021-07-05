This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

IGT secures sports betting deal in Louisiana

5th July 2021 7:59 am GMT
IGT
Playtech

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has entered into an agreement to provide its PlaySports turnkey solution to power sports betting at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana.

This agreement further expands IGT’s presence in the United States following its recent ventures into North Dakota, Maryland, Wisconsin and Nevada.

"We're very excited to be one of the first casinos in Louisiana to secure a sports betting agreement, allowing us to offer our patrons new types of gaming experiences backed by IGT's reliable sports betting solution," said Coushatta Tribe Chairman Jonathan Cernek. "IGT's bundled solution, consisting of its leading sports betting platform and products will allow us to quickly and easily deploy an exceptional localized sports betting program."

IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President Enrico Drago said: "Coushatta Casino Resort is Louisiana's largest casino resort and represents another significant milestone for IGT as we continue to drive our U.S. sports betting momentum. We look forward to helping the casino establish a best-in-class sports betting program, leveraging IGT's proven technology and services to expand gaming experiences for its patrons."

Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.71 per cent lower at $23.83 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
IGT International Game Technology Louisiana PlaySports Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Rhode Island sportsbook wagers continue to decline into May

Gaming Realms partners IGT on new Slingo titles

Playtech joins All-in Diversity Project

Resorts World Las Vegas promises unparalleled gaming experience

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

NeoGames appoints lottery executive Christopher Shaban as VP of sales and marketing

IGT’s PlaySports to power new retail sportsbook in North Dakota

IGT and Bally’s set to increase Rhode Island commitments

Rhode Island sportsbooks collect wagers of $29.0m in April

CDI adds Aristocrat to historical racing machine supplier roster

Sports IQ Analytics raises $7m to fuel sports betting growth

IGT reports strong first quarter as revenue surpasses $1bn

IGT completes sale of Italian consumer businesses

Rhode Island sportsbook handle grows to $38.9m in March

IGT announces departure of Walter Bugno

Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution