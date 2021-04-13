This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT extends Wisconsin Lottery supply deal

13th April 2021 7:49 am GMT
IGT

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) will continue to serve the Wisconsin Lottery through to 2026 after agreeing a one year contract extension.

The extended agreement will see IGT expand the lottery’s traditional retail offering through the supply of 70 Gemini Ultra self-service vending machines and an additional 20 GameTouch self-service terminals, which have been specifically built for national retail chains.

“Since our inception in 1988, the lottery has relied on IGT to help continuously grow our sales and deliver engaging games to players,” said Wisconsin Lottery director Cindy Polzin.

“With this contract extension, IGT is once again helping to modernize our products and solutions while continuing to deliver an outstanding player experience. Our players will certainly enjoy more self-service vending machines in retail stores across the state.”

IGT has served as the primary lottery technology supplier of the Wisconsin Lottery since 1988, providing central systems, retail and self-service lottery terminals and equipment, as well as instant tickets and distribution services.

“IGT understands how multi-channel player engagement can help lotteries achieve their goals, and we’re committed to working with the Wisconsin Lottery to grow its business by creating new digital solutions and delivering additional self-service hardware,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Lottery. “IGT will continue to provide guidance and support as the lottery takes steps to digitize elements of the retail player experience and provide a convenient player journey.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYS:IGT) closed 2.05 per cent lower at $16.28 per share in New York Monday.

