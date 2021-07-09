FanDuel enters Connecticut with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has signed a multi-vertical market access deal with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) to enter Connecticut’s regulated betting and gaming market.

The agreement will see FanDuel bring retail and online sports betting, as well as iGaming and daily fantasy sports, to MGE’s flagship Mohegan Sun property in Uncasville.

“We’re excited to work with FanDuel, one of the leading sports-tech entertainment companies in the US to bring the brand’s innovative sports betting and iGaming solutions to Mohegan Sun Connecticut,” said Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment president and CEO Ray Pineault.

“Our partnership is a priority for Mohegan Digital, as we look to grow and enhance our casino, sportsbook and online operations in Connecticut - and beyond. We’re confident that FanDuel will deliver a best-in-class digital and in-person experience for our loyal guests.”

A temporary retail Mohegan Sun/FanDuel Sportsbook will be located inside Mohegan Sun and will feature four live betting windows and sixteen self-service betting terminals. A permanent sportsbook location is expected to open in winter, subject to securing regulatory approvals.

“Mohegan Sun is an iconic casino and entertainment destination in the Northeast, and we are excited to announce our first tribal gaming partnership with one of the leading tribal operators in the United States,” said FanDuel president Amy Howe. “We have some incredible plans for the retail space at Mohegan Sun, with the potential to be the largest FanDuel Sportsbook in the United States.

“When we combine the retail sports betting experience with the opportunity for online sports betting and iGaming, Connecticut is going to be a key state for us as we look towards the start of football season.”

