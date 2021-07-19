This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Genius Sports partners MEDIAPRO to aid Canadian football growth

19th July 2021 10:04 am GMT
Football
OpenBet

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has entered into a strategic partnership with independent broadcaster MEDIAPRO Canada.

The partnership further strengthens Genius Sports and MEDIAPRO’s existing deals with Canadian Soccer Business (CSB), which represents all commercial interests for Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League.

The agreement will see MEDIAPRO integrate Genius Sports’ live data and content into its dedicated streaming platform OneSoccer, helping to drive subscriptions through personalized promotions and offers.

"The convergence of official data, betting, streaming and marketing is rapidly changing the sports landscape across North America," said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. "Our technology is driving this convergence and at a time when Canada is embracing single-event sports betting, we are proud to have partnered with MEDIAPRO Canada to deliver the fan experiences of the future and grow Canadian soccer."

Genius Sports has also been granted exclusive worldwide rights to distribute live streams for all CPL and Canadian Championship games, while sportsbooks can access official data through Genius Sports’ existing partnership with CSB.

"We’re delighted to seal this agreement with Genius Sports, one of the leading data and technology companies in the sports media landscape," said MEDIAPRO Canada CEO Oscar Lopez. "We are confident that Genius will help unlock the value of our digital assets and extend the reach of our brands across new markets.

"The partnership also strengthens our commitment to transparency at a time when Canadian soccer is reaching new heights on both the domestic and international stage."

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NSQ:GENI) closed 1.29 per cent higher at $15.76 per share in New York Friday.

Canada Football Genius Sports Live Streaming MEDIAPRO Sports Betting Sports Data
