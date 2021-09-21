Genius Sports seals Golden Nugget Online Gaming data and trading deal

Genius Sports has secured a new official data and trading partnership with New York-listed operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Genius Sports will provide GNOG with its LiveData and LiveTrading solutions, delivering official data feeds and pin-point pricing across thousands of sporting events per year.

The partnership includes Genius Sports’ portfolio of exclusive and official data rights, comprising the English Premier League, NASCAR, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer, Euroleague Basketball and NFL.

The agreement makes GNOG the latest US sports betting operator to adopt Genius Sports’ exclusive full suite of NASCAR’s official data-driven in-race betting markets, alongside NFL official sports data-powered products and services, including access to the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

“The modern sportsbook customer demands an experience that is engaging, reliable and available round-the-clock,” said GNOG president Thomas Winter. “Our official data partnership with Genius Sports is a crucial pillar for us delivering upon these expectations, providing our customers with immersive products on their favorite sports such as the NFL, NASCAR and other global leagues.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke said: “We are delighted to partner with Golden Nugget to help them deliver the most compelling live sports betting experience available.

“With official data at its heart, this partnership enables Golden Nugget to increase engagement with their customers while supporting a sustainable sports betting ecosystem.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) were trading at $18.51 per share in New York early Tuesday following the announcement, while shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:GNOG) were trading 1.17 per cent higher at $20.79.