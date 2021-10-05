Genius Sports signs US sports data deal with Hard Rock

New York-listed Genius Sports has agreed a new deal to provide Hard Rock Digital with official sports data and digital fan engagement services.

The agreement gives Hard Rock access to Genius Sports’ sportsbook solutions, including official sports data, customer acquisition and retention tools, and fan engagement solutions.

The new partnership includes Genius Sports’ proprietary suite of NASCAR’s data-driven betting markets, in addition to NFL official sports data products, providing access to the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS), and official sports betting data feed.

Hard Rock will also gain access to Genius Sports’ portfolio of data-powered in-play content from other US and international leagues such as the NBA, MLB, English Premier League, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer.

“Hard Rock Digital is proud to partner with best-in-class partners like Genius Sports in order to curate the best place to play,” said Hard Rock Digital executive managing director and CEO of Marlon Goldstein. "Our aspiration is to build the best brand in digital gaming and betting, and look forward to partnering with Genius Sports on our launch and beyond.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke added: “This partnership with Hard Rock Digital will provide millions of customers with immersive and highly engaging live betting experiences, powered by the highest quality official data.

“Across each step of acquisition, engagement and retention, we provide our partners with a unique value proposition that is transforming fan experiences and the entire sports, betting and media landscape.”

The agreement follows similar deals by Genius Sports with other leading US operators such as Entain and BetMGM, Caesars Entertainment, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, and SI Sportsbook and WynnBET, among others.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 5.30 per cent lower at $17.33 per share in New York Monday.