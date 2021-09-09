WynnBET and SI Sportsbook agree Genius Sports data deals

WynnBET and 888-powered SI Sportsbook have become the latest US operators to sign up for Genius Sports’ full range of official sportsbook data and content.

Ahead of the start of the new NFL season which kicks off Thursday, WynnBet and SI Sportsbook have joined DraftKings and Caesars in extending their existing deals with Genius Sports.

The supplier already provides WynnBET with trading solutions and official data-driven content from the English Premier League, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer, and will now provide its exclusive NFL official sportsbook data, content and fan engagement solutions to the operator, which is currently licensed in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia.

“In an increasingly competitive US sports betting landscape, sportsbooks need to be able to deliver immersive experiences that engage their customers at every step,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “Our partnership with WynnBET will provide them with an unmatched suite of official data, streaming and marketing solutions, backed by some of the largest leagues in sports, including the NFL.”

Meanwhile, Genius Sports will provide pre-game and in-play content across top tier US sports properties including the NBA, NCAA, NASCAR and NFL to 888’s newly launched SI Sportsbook, which went live last week in Colorado.

The SI Sportsbook will also adopt Genius Sports’ exclusive full suite of NASCAR’s official data-powered in-race betting markets, alongside the supplier’s NFL official sports data.

“This is an important step in SI Sportsbook’s launch,” said 888 senior vice president and head of US Yaniv Sherman. “By extending our global partnership with Genius Sports, we are able to combine our proprietary technology with its exclusive real-time sports data to provide a first-class betting and gaming experience for sports fans.

“We look forward to introducing the SI Sportsbook to customers across Colorado in the coming weeks.”

Commenting on the 888 deal, Locke said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with 888, a global leader in online betting that has joined forces with Sports Illustrated, one of the iconic sports brands. This new collaboration reinforces the integrity of our official data offerings and ability to give their sportsbook’s customers a first-class betting experience.

“The launch of SI Sportsbook is a clear statement for the convergence of sports, betting and media in the US, and we’re excited to play a pivotal role in its entry into the market.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 4.55 per cent higher at $21.30 per share in New York Wednesday following the release of the company’s Q2 financial results.