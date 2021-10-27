Connecticut Lottery unveils first of 15 retail sportsbooks

The Connecticut Lottery has teamed up with Rush Street Interactive and Sportech to launch in-person sports betting at the first of fifteen PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks in Connecticut.

The first retail sportsbook opened at Sports Haven in New Haven, followed by retail sportsbooks at Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar locations in Stamford and Windsor Locks.

“This has been a long time coming for Connecticut players, and we’re honoured to be the only statewide retail operator,” said Connecticut Lottery president and CEO Greg Smith. “Together with our partners Rush Street Interactive and Sportech Venues, we can offer bettors world-class, in-person sportsbooks at accessible locations throughout the state and mobile sports betting under the PlaySugarHouse brand.”

The PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks will expand to seven further Sportech locations in Hartford, Manchester, Waterbury, Torrington, New Britain, Milford, and Norwalk throughout the coming weeks.

“We also want to acknowledge that this day would not have been possible without the tireless and collaborative work on the part of Governor Lamont, his staff, and our Legislative leaders," said Connecticut Lottery board chair Rob Simmelkjaer.

The retail sportsbook debut follows the launch of RSI's PlaySugarHouse.com online sportsbook in Connecticut earlier this month.

“By combining the Connecticut Lottery’s brand recognition and retail presence throughout Connecticut, Sportech’s easy-to-access venues, and RSI’s market proven products and services, we look forward to delivering convenient and exciting sports betting options to PlaySugarHouse players across the state," said Sportech Venues president Ted Taylor.

“Today marks a historic day for sports betting fans in Connecticut as the PlaySugarHouse sportsbook launches in New Haven. Our Sportech team is delighted to be Connecticut Lottery’s and RSI’s partner for delivering this exciting product here and in all our other locations soon.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed 1.15 per cent lower at $20.66 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Sportech plc (AIM:SPO) were trading 3.11 per cent higher at 39.80 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.