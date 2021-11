Wisconsin’s regulated sports betting market will open today (Nov. 30) with the launch of Oneida Nation’s IGT-powered retail and mobile sports betting offering.

The Oneida Nation will become the first tribe in Wisconsin to offer sports betting under a renegotiated gaming compact with the state, with the ceremonial first bets to be placed today by Sandra Brehmer and Alma Webster, the “bingo queens” who first brought gaming to tribal lands in Wisconsin in the 1970s.

The Oneida [...]