Hard Rock set for online sportsbook launch in Arizona in partnership with Navajo Nation

Hard Rock Digital has joined forces with Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) to launch the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona.

The Navajo Nation is the largest federally recognised Native American Nation in the United States with an enrolled membership of approximately 401,000 and trust lands totaling 27,000 square miles. The NNGE, as an enterprise of the Navajo Nation, operates five gaming and hospitality facilities across Arizona and New Mexico.

"Mobile sports and event wagering is an important new offering that we're excited to introduce," said NNGE interim chief executive Brian Parrish. "The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile sports wagering platform and our brick-and-mortar operations will offer a broad range of wagers, marketing promotions and cross-marketing offers that will be unique to the Navajo and Hard Rock brands.”

Arizona’s regulated sports betting market launched on September 9, 2021, and generated $466.7m in sports wagers in November, the latest month for which figures have been released.

"We're thrilled to partner with the NNGE to provide Arizona sports bettors with a fun and engaging gameday experience through the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app," said Marlon Goldstein, Hard Rock Digital executive managing director & CEO. "The Hard Rock brand is known worldwide for legendary hospitality and entertainment, and we're excited to deliver those experiences to Arizonans digitally with unrivalled mobile sports betting."

Hard Rock will compete in Arizona's online sports betting market with early market leaders DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM, who together accounted for more than 75 per cent of online betting handle in November.