This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Hard Rock set for online sportsbook launch in Arizona in partnership with Navajo Nation

28th January 2022 10:17 am GMT
OpenBet

Hard Rock Digital has joined forces with Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) to launch the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona. 

The Navajo Nation is the largest federally recognised Native American Nation in the United States with an enrolled membership of approximately 401,000 and trust lands totaling 27,000 square miles. The NNGE, as an enterprise of the Navajo Nation, operates five gaming and hospitality facilities across Arizona and New Mexico.

"Mobile sports and event wagering is an important new offering that we're excited to introduce," said NNGE interim chief executive Brian Parrish. "The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile sports wagering platform and our brick-and-mortar operations will offer a broad range of wagers, marketing promotions and cross-marketing offers that will be unique to the Navajo and Hard Rock brands.”

Arizona’s regulated sports betting market launched on September 9, 2021, and generated $466.7m in sports wagers in November, the latest month for which figures have been released.

"We're thrilled to partner with the NNGE to provide Arizona sports bettors with a fun and engaging gameday experience through the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app," said Marlon Goldstein, Hard Rock Digital executive managing director & CEO. "The Hard Rock brand is known worldwide for legendary hospitality and entertainment, and we're excited to deliver those experiences to Arizonans digitally with unrivalled mobile sports betting."

Hard Rock will compete in Arizona's online sports betting market with early market leaders DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM, who together accounted for more than 75 per cent of online betting handle in November.

Related Tags
Arizona Hard Rock Digital Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise Sports Betting Tribal Gaming United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

New Jersey iGaming revenue grows 41% to $1.37bn in 2021

Strong December for Iowa sportsbooks as wagers soar 154%

Canadian Gaming Association announces board appointments

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

MGM Resorts gathers strong support for New York casino bid

New Jersey betting and gaming revenue grows to $439.6m in November

MGM Resorts sells The Mirage to Hard Rock for $1.1bn

Iowa sportsbook operators enjoy record month in November

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

Seminole Tribe set to appeal Florida sports betting ban

Chicago releases summary of proposals for first integrated casino resort

Churchill Downs Incorporated granted Indiana casino license

New Jersey betting and gaming market grows to $448.7m in October

Entain Sustain sets new agenda

Pragmatic Solutions
Relax Gaming
Yggdrasil
Technamin
BRAGG Gaming
BetGames TV
Evolution
Digitain