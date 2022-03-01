DRF set to launch first retail sportsbook in the US

Affinity Interactive's DRF Sportsbook will unveil its first retail sportsbook later this week at Lakeside Hotel and Casino in Iowa.

The new DRF Sportsbook opens its doors on Thursday (3 March), and will be operated by Affinity Interactive's Daily Racing Form (DRF) and DRF Bets.

The retail opening follows the recent launch of DRF's first US online sportsbook in Iowa last month, as well as the launch of DRF Cash Grab, a free-to-play mobile sports app.

“The opening of the DRF Sportsbook is a significant event for Affinity Interactive’s expanding platform,” said Affinity Interactive chairman James Zenni. “This opening advances our overall strategy towards becoming the prominent omni-channel gaming provider in the US.”

Based in Osceola, Lakeside Hotel Casino is one of 8 casino properties owned by Affinity Interactive.