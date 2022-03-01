This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

DRF set to launch first retail sportsbook in the US

1st March 2022 10:28 am GMT
OpenBet

Affinity Interactive's DRF Sportsbook will unveil its first retail sportsbook later this week at Lakeside Hotel and Casino in Iowa.

The new DRF Sportsbook opens its doors on Thursday (3 March), and will be operated by Affinity Interactive's Daily Racing Form (DRF) and DRF Bets.

The retail opening follows the recent launch of DRF's first US online sportsbook in Iowa last month, as well as the launch of DRF Cash Grab, a free-to-play mobile sports app.

“The opening of the DRF Sportsbook is a significant event for Affinity Interactive’s expanding platform,” said Affinity Interactive chairman James Zenni. “This opening advances our overall strategy towards becoming the prominent omni-channel gaming provider in the US.”

Based in Osceola, Lakeside Hotel Casino is one of 8 casino properties owned by Affinity Interactive.

Related Tags
Affinity Interactive Daily Racing Form DRF Sports Iowa Lakeside Hotel & Casino Retail Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

DRF Bets steps into Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo

Affinity Interactive’s Daily Racing Form launches first sportsbook in Iowa

Kambi seals retail and online sportsbook deal with Affinity Interactive’s DRF Sports

Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming