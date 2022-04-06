JACK Entertainment launches free-to-play sportsbook app in Ohio

Ohio-based casino operator JACK Entertainment has launched its new betJACK-branded sports betting app, in anticipation of the arrival of real-money sports betting in Ohio next year.

The free-to-play betJACK app was created in partnership with Shape Games and Kambi Group, and aims to offer players the opportunity to try their hand at sports betting without spending any money.

JACK Entertainment president Brian Eby commented: “We wanted to provide an entertaining way for sports fans to learn and become comfortable with sports betting before real money wagering goes live in Ohio, and we are excited to partner with Shape and Kambi to create an exceptional product.”

When real money sports betting is launched in the state next year, the betJACK app will transition to JACK’s real-money betting platform.

Kambi senior vice president of sales Sarah Robertson said: “We look forward to working with Shape Games once again and as Ohio makes the transition to real money sports betting, we’re excited to leverage this experience helping to prime consumers and the market for the forthcoming real-money offerings.”

Shape Games, which recently designed the front-end for Betsson’s Colorado launch, is focused on front-end consumer engagement and loyalty.

“We are so pleased to launch in the US with this free-to-play product, offering Ohioans a risk-free and consumer friendly entry into real money gaming in the future,” said Shape Games chief commercial officer and former PokerStars marketing director Morten Tonnesen. “We’ve had great success with this [free-to-play] approach globally, with the poker market as a proven case study.”