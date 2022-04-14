This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Hard Rock Digital launches mobile sportsbook in Arizona

14th April 2022 6:40 am GMT
OpenBet

Hard Rock Digital has launched a new mobile sportsbook app in Arizona through its partnership with the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE).

The launch follows an agreement in January, with Hard Rock becoming the thirteenth mobile sportsbook to go live in the state.

"Arizona has a rich sports culture and we're proud to enter the state with our great partners at Navajo Gaming," said Hard Rock Digital executive managing director and CEO Marlon Goldstein. "We're excited to debut our new platform, which players of all experience levels will appreciate for its ease of use, unique features and robust gaming options.

"Legendary service is part of Hard Rock's ethos, and we believe our commitment to customer support will help us stand out in this competitive market." 

NNGE interim chief executive officer Brian Parrish commented: "We could not be more pleased or proud of our partnership with Hard Rock Digital. The quality and functionality of the mobile platform is outstanding, and we are anticipating great opportunities to cross-market the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) with a premiere gaming-hospitality operator and the world-renowned Hard Rock brand.”

