This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Paysafe enters Arkansas with BetSaracen partnership

4th July 2022 10:48 am GMT
Playtech

New York-listed payment solutions provider Paysafe has launched its services in Arkansas' online sports-betting market through a partnership with BetSaracen. 

BetSaracen is the sportsbook brand of Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, which is owned by the Quapaw Tribe. 

The partnership sees BetSaracen integrate Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet to enable players to make deposits and withdrawals.

“We’re proud to expand into the Arkansas iGaming market with an established local operator that has strong brand recognition in the state and in neighbouring Oklahoma, where the Quapaw Nation are based,” said Paysafe CEO of North America iGaming, Zak Cutler. “We’re confident that BetSaracen’s players will find our Skrill USA digital wallet a game-changing payment solution for sports wagering.”  

Saracen Casino Resort and BetSaracen chief market officer Carlton Saffa commented: “When partnering with Paysafe, we were impressed by the ease of use of the company’s payment solutions and Skrill USA in particular. With Skrill USA, we know we’re offering Arkansans a best-in-class digital wallet that facilitates and enhances the wagering experience with the BetSaracen mobile sportsbook app.” 

Arkansas' regulated online sports betting market opened in March, ending the retail-only market which opened in July 2019.

Shares in Paysafe Ltd. (NSQ:PSFE) closed unchanged at $1.95 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Arkansas Payment Processing Paysafe Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Paysafe names Bruce Lowthers as next chief executive

GeoComply brings in Sarafina Wolde Gabriel to support global expansion

Paysafe brings in Zak Cutler to lead North America iGaming division

Chalkline closes $2.7m funding round

Paysafe agrees $441m deal to acquire LatAm payments platform SafetyPay

Paysafe targets LatAm expansion with PagoEfectivo acquisition

Paysafe expands board with appointment of former Betfair executive

Golden Nugget expands Paysafe Partnership into Michigan

Wynn Interactive takes SPAC route to listing

Paysafe set for New York Stock Exchange debut

Paysafe names post-merger board of directors

Paysafe rolls out payment solutions for PlayAlberta.ca and PointsBet

Income Access agrees deal to power iLottery affiliate program in Virginia

Relax Gaming strengthens commercial team to grow UK presence

Paysafe plans New York listing with Foley Trasimene merger

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution