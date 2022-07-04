Paysafe enters Arkansas with BetSaracen partnership

New York-listed payment solutions provider Paysafe has launched its services in Arkansas' online sports-betting market through a partnership with BetSaracen.

BetSaracen is the sportsbook brand of Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, which is owned by the Quapaw Tribe.

The partnership sees BetSaracen integrate Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet to enable players to make deposits and withdrawals.

“We’re proud to expand into the Arkansas iGaming market with an established local operator that has strong brand recognition in the state and in neighbouring Oklahoma, where the Quapaw Nation are based,” said Paysafe CEO of North America iGaming, Zak Cutler. “We’re confident that BetSaracen’s players will find our Skrill USA digital wallet a game-changing payment solution for sports wagering.”

Saracen Casino Resort and BetSaracen chief market officer Carlton Saffa commented: “When partnering with Paysafe, we were impressed by the ease of use of the company’s payment solutions and Skrill USA in particular. With Skrill USA, we know we’re offering Arkansans a best-in-class digital wallet that facilitates and enhances the wagering experience with the BetSaracen mobile sportsbook app.”

Arkansas' regulated online sports betting market opened in March, ending the retail-only market which opened in July 2019.

Shares in Paysafe Ltd. (NSQ:PSFE) closed unchanged at $1.95 per share in New York Friday.