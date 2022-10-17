This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Israeli Sports Betting Board agrees new contract with FDJ Gaming Solutions

17th October 2022 9:25 am GMT

The Israeli Sports Betting Board has agreed a new deal with FDJ Gaming Solutions to modernise its retail network.

FDJ Gaming Solutions, the B2B subsidiary of La Française des Jeux, will provide 2,000 camera-based ELITE terminals to the Israeli Sports Betting Board (ISBB), together with their application and management suite.

The new contract extends FDJ Gaming Solution’s long-running partnership with ISBB, Israel’s sole authorised sports betting operator.

“ISBB already run their multi- channel betting business with our advanced betting platform technology for a decade and we are proud we were chosen to replace their POS equipment,” said Pascal Blyau, CEO of FDJ Gaming Solutions France. 

“For the terminal hardware, we work with Carrus Gaming, a strategic partner we have for more than 20 years. With ISBB our partnership will exceed 75,000 camera-based terminals deployed and more than 300,000 terminals globally.”

Eli Ben Simon, chief technology officer at ISBB, commented: “We were happy with ELITE as this terminal is camera- based and market proven. Camera-based terminals are the new market standard in the industry.

“They are more flexible as they can read all kind of documents such as coupons, tickets, mobile screens, ID card, etc. They also offer a transparent interaction with players and are more robust hence much cheaper to maintain.”

Shares in La Française Des Jeux SA (EPA:FDJ) were trading marginally higher at €31.11 per share in Paris Monday morning.

Related Tags
FDJ Gaming Solutions ISBB Israel La Française des Jeux Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Scientific Games extends Deal Or No Deal licensing rights

Codere Online sponsors boxing in Mexico with TV Azteca deal

Playtech shares slide as TTB Partners drops acquisition bid

Playtech completes Finalto sale to Gopher Investments

Stake.com agrees record sponsorship deal with Everton

The scramble for Africa: exclusive interview with 10Bet Africa CEO Arthur Perry

Playtech evacuates staff and overhauls Ukraine operations

Playtech to reengage with Gopher Investments after Aristocrat offer rejection

888 US chief and exec team member Yaniv Sherman quits

Playtech shareholders set to vote on Aristocrat deal

Aristocrat sees competition as Gopher eyes Playtech bid

Playtech agrees to sell Finalto to Gopher Investments for $250m

Delasport renews Balkan basketball league sponsorship

Playtech shareholders vote against Finalto sale to Consortium

Playtech and Gopher trade accusations in Finalto dispute

Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution