Israeli Sports Betting Board agrees new contract with FDJ Gaming Solutions

The Israeli Sports Betting Board has agreed a new deal with FDJ Gaming Solutions to modernise its retail network.

FDJ Gaming Solutions, the B2B subsidiary of La Française des Jeux, will provide 2,000 camera-based ELITE terminals to the Israeli Sports Betting Board (ISBB), together with their application and management suite.

The new contract extends FDJ Gaming Solution’s long-running partnership with ISBB, Israel’s sole authorised sports betting operator.

“ISBB already run their multi- channel betting business with our advanced betting platform technology for a decade and we are proud we were chosen to replace their POS equipment,” said Pascal Blyau, CEO of FDJ Gaming Solutions France.

“For the terminal hardware, we work with Carrus Gaming, a strategic partner we have for more than 20 years. With ISBB our partnership will exceed 75,000 camera-based terminals deployed and more than 300,000 terminals globally.”

Eli Ben Simon, chief technology officer at ISBB, commented: “We were happy with ELITE as this terminal is camera- based and market proven. Camera-based terminals are the new market standard in the industry.

“They are more flexible as they can read all kind of documents such as coupons, tickets, mobile screens, ID card, etc. They also offer a transparent interaction with players and are more robust hence much cheaper to maintain.”

