PointsBet and Hawthorne Race Course open 4th retail sportsbook in Illinois

PointsBet has opened its latest retail sportsbook in Illinois through a partnership with Hawthorne Race Course.

The company’s newest off-track sports betting destination was unveiled late last week at Club Hawthorne in Villa Park, featuring over 160 big screen TVs and a 26-foot HD display.

It is PointsBet’s fourth retail location in the state as part of its partnership with Hawthorne Race Course.

“With a full roster of NFL playoffs, NBA, and NHL games, we couldn't be more excited to be offering a new destination for Illinois sports fans to enjoy and bet on their favorite sports,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken.

“The PointsBet Retail Sportsbook is part of PointsBet's continued efforts to expand our footprint in a key state like Illinois, and we're thrilled to be able to provide the Illinois sports community with another premier location that caters to both sports fans and bettors - and everyone in between.”

The PointsBet Sportsbook includes three betting windows and eight self-service kiosks.

“There's nowhere else in Chicagoland where you can bet on sports, horse racing and video slots,” said Hawthorne Race Course CEO Tim Carey. “Only Club Hawthorne betting bars have it all. We're building an integrated on-site entertainment experience with great food and drinks, and excellent service for the next generation of sports fans.”

Illinois' sports betting market generated total handle of $1.03bn in November, an increase of 32 per cent compared to the previous year, marking the second consecutive billion-dollar month.

Online sports betting was responsible for 96 per cent of Illinois’ monthly handle and grew by 33 per cent versus a year ago to $989.5m, while retail sports betting grew by 18 per cent to $39.9m.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 1.43 per cent lower at AUD$1.72 per share in Sydney Tuesday.