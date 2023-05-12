This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar

SuperBook makes retail sportsbook debut in Maryland

12th May 2023 9:49 am GMT
Playtech

Las Vegas-based SuperBook Sports is expanding its presence in Maryland through the opening of its first retail sportsbook in the state.

After launching online in Maryland last month, the operator is set for the grand opening of its Superbook Bar & Restaurant at Oriole Park at Camden Yards later today, home of the MLB’s Baltimore Orioles.

A first of its kind for SuperBook, the new sports bar will tout a unique 360-degree sports experience featuring 38 state-of-the-art televisions and a 150-inch direct view LED wall.

“Its an exciting time in sports, especially with the outstanding season the Orioles are having,” said SuperBook Sports CEO Mark Lipparelli. “We’re delighted to launch SuperBook Sports.”

SuperBook was granted a mobile licence by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission last month, becoming the ninth operator to go live.

SuperBook is now live in eight US states with Maryland adding to its existing operations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, Iowa and Ohio.

“We’re thrilled to bring SuperBook Sports to Maryland, a state with a passtionate sports fanbase,” said Jay Kornegay, SuperBook Sports vice president of race & sportsbook operations. “With baseball underway, we look forward to offering our customers the best odds and unique promotions for betting on the Orioles and other favourite teams.”

Related Tags
Baltimore Orioles Maryland MLB Sports Betting SuperBook United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Maryland reports $328 million in April sports handle

Ohio sports betting hits $2.5 billion in first three months

Queen Sportsbook set for mobile sportsbook approval in Maryland

Ohio sportsbooks collect $638.8m in wagers in February

FanDuel takes lead as Ohio sports wagers exceed $1.1bn in January

SuperBook rolls out online sportsbook in Iowa

Tennessee sports betting margin hits new high in August

Arizona sports wagers surpass $5bn in first year

Arizona sports betting wagers decline for third consecutive month

SuperBook Sports agrees Maryland partnership with Baltimore Orioles

FanDuel takes top spot as Arizona sports wagers dip in May

Ohio sports betting licenses attract over 50 applications

SuperBook Sports partners FC Cincinnati in Ohio

Arizona sportsbooks surpass $512m in wagers in April

Arizona sportsbooks collect record $691m in March

Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar