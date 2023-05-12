SuperBook makes retail sportsbook debut in Maryland

Las Vegas-based SuperBook Sports is expanding its presence in Maryland through the opening of its first retail sportsbook in the state.

After launching online in Maryland last month, the operator is set for the grand opening of its Superbook Bar & Restaurant at Oriole Park at Camden Yards later today, home of the MLB’s Baltimore Orioles.

A first of its kind for SuperBook, the new sports bar will tout a unique 360-degree sports experience featuring 38 state-of-the-art televisions and a 150-inch direct view LED wall.

“Its an exciting time in sports, especially with the outstanding season the Orioles are having,” said SuperBook Sports CEO Mark Lipparelli. “We’re delighted to launch SuperBook Sports.”

SuperBook was granted a mobile licence by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission last month, becoming the ninth operator to go live.

SuperBook is now live in eight US states with Maryland adding to its existing operations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, Iowa and Ohio.

“We’re thrilled to bring SuperBook Sports to Maryland, a state with a passtionate sports fanbase,” said Jay Kornegay, SuperBook Sports vice president of race & sportsbook operations. “With baseball underway, we look forward to offering our customers the best odds and unique promotions for betting on the Orioles and other favourite teams.”