Inspired Entertainment set for VLT rollout in Canada

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has agreed a deal to roll out its video lottery terminals in Canada for the first time with Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

Inspired will deploy 100 of its Valor video lottery terminals (VLT) in Saskatchewan in early 2021 alongside a suite of unique game themes specifically tailored for the Saskatchewan VLT market, including integration with its wide area progressive jackpot.

“Following our highly-successful deployments in the United States, we are thrilled to debut our VLT products into Canada in partnership with WCLC,” said Brooks Pierce, president and COO of Inspired Entertainment. “WCLC operates over 4,000 VLTs in Saskatchewan and we believe this placement will be a great way for us to showcase the strengths of our offerings to the entire Canadian market.”

Eric Karmark, WCLC vice president of VLT gaming and operations, commented: “We are very excited to introduce Inspired’s new Valor VLT into Saskatchewan. We found their Valor cabinet to be innovative and attractive and the game themes to be highly compelling, which we believe will bring a new and entertaining experience to Saskatchewan VLT players.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) closed 6.59 per cent lower at $3.40 per share in New York Tuesday.