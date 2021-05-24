Entain Foundation partner with Chance for Childhood

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has agreed a new partnership with the Chance for Childhood charity via its Entain Foundation.

The global charity supports the most vulnerable children, including those living on the streets or affected by disability, conflict or incarceration.

The new partnership begins with the Change the first 1,000 Days project, which will support 600 out-of-school children in street situations in Accra, Ghana, ensuring they receive access and thrive in early childhood education.

The charity and foundation will work within 10 government kindergarten schools in low-income areas of Accra to increase the capacity of teachers and care givers to provide services for children with special needs. The project is also set to employ learning support assistants within these schools to improve cognitive and social development of the children.

Studies have shown the importance of the first 1,000 days of a child's life, a time that the brain grows fastest and is most receptive to the outside world. Support given at this critical age affects chances of survival and productivity in adulthood.

The project aims to produce first-time evidence on specific learning needs of children within the urban context of Accra.

The Entain Foundation will also be supporting Chance for Childhood on a variety of other initiatives that will support vulnerable children.

“The Entain Foundation was set up to enable our business to contribute back to society and support communities around the globe. We are proud to be able to support the invaluable work of Chance for Childhood, to make a transformational positive impact on such vulnerable children,” said Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen.

Anna-mai Andrews, co-CEO of Chance for Childhood, added: “Chance for Childhood are absolutely delighted to join forces with The Entain Foundation and all their incredible team to support this critical work to transform the first 1,000 days of children living in some of the world’s most unsafe, violent and challenging environments”.