This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

Entain Foundation partner with Chance for Childhood

24th May 2021 9:31 am GMT
Entain

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has agreed a new partnership with the Chance for Childhood charity via its Entain Foundation.

The global charity supports the most vulnerable children, including those living on the streets or affected by disability, conflict or incarceration.

The new partnership begins with the Change the first 1,000 Days project, which will support 600 out-of-school children in street situations in Accra, Ghana, ensuring they receive access and thrive in early childhood education.

The charity and foundation will work within 10 government kindergarten schools in low-income areas of Accra to increase the capacity of teachers and care givers to provide services for children with special needs. The project is also set to employ learning support assistants within these schools to improve cognitive and social development of the children.

Studies have shown the importance of the first 1,000 days of a child's life, a time that the brain grows fastest and is most receptive to the outside world. Support given at this critical age affects chances of survival and productivity in adulthood.

The project aims to produce first-time evidence on specific learning needs of children within the urban context of Accra.

The Entain Foundation will also be supporting Chance for Childhood on a variety of other initiatives that will support vulnerable children.

“The Entain Foundation was set up to enable our business to contribute back to society and support communities around the globe. We are proud to be able to support the invaluable work of Chance for Childhood, to make a transformational positive impact on such vulnerable children,” said Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen.

Anna-mai Andrews, co-CEO of Chance for Childhood, added: “Chance for Childhood are absolutely delighted to join forces with The Entain Foundation and all their incredible team to support this critical work to transform the first 1,000 days of children living in some of the world’s most unsafe, violent and challenging environments”.

Related Tags
Africa Chance for Childhood Corporate Social Responsibility Entain Entain Foundation
Related Videos
Related Articles

Entain enters F1 with McLaren Racing sponsorship

Relax Gaming secures gaming supplier licence in the UK

Apollo Global Management increases bid for Tabcorp business

Evolution goes live in the UK with Entain’s Ladbrokes and Coral brands

Entain submits improved bid to Tabcorp

BetMGM enjoys strong first quarter as revenue soars to $163m

Entain launches employee share ownership plan

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Entain continues strong online growth in Q1

Entain enhances customer experience with Synalogik partnership

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Entain completes Bet.pt and Enlabs acquisitions

Entain launches player protection initiative across UK brands

Gaming Realms and NetEnt unveil new Slingo Starburst slot

Golden Nugget partners Conscious Gaming to roll out PlayPause solution

G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Scientific Games
Wazdan
Greentube
Sportradar
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming