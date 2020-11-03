This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

NFL Players Association acquires stake in US fantasy sports operator

3rd November 2020 10:18 am GMT
Playtech

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has acquired a stake in US fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight (MKF).

The acquisition forms part of an exclusive long-term partnership between MKF and the NFLPA, the union for professional football players in the NFL, and OneTeam Partners, which helps athletes maximize the value of their name, image and rights.

The multi-year deal includes a long-term licensing agreement, joint marketing commitment and significant player involvement in a broad assortment of MKF's activities, with MKF serving as the official licensee of the NFLPA for daily fantasy sports.

“With this deal we have taken another large step to solidifying the role of players being collectively involved in businesses that partner with their sport,” said NFLPA executive director and OneTeam board member DeMaurice Smith. “Monkey Knife Fight is an innovative daily fantasy provider that already has partnerships with some NFL teams and we are thrilled with the opportunity to build onto that platform for fans across sports.”

Monkey Knife Fight founder and CEO Bill Asher said: "Monkey Knife Fight has always distinguished itself from other gaming platforms by letting fans play contests that are focused on their favorite athletes.

“Our relationship with the NFLPA will allow us to connect fans to players on a whole new level. We are looking forward to this landmark partnership.”

OneTeam CEO Ahmad Nassar commented: “This is the perfect timing for this partnership. Professional athletes have historically been underleveraged by DFS companies despite athletes being the predicate for these games' existence.

“In Monkey Knife Fight, we've found a partner that is unique in what it offers to fans and also understands the immense influence and value that athletes can deliver, especially as a challenger brand competing with industry incumbents.”

All-Pro quarterback Deshaun Watson said that players had grown up with fantasy sports and have been looking for an opportunity like this.

“Daily fantasy sports, in particular, is a booming new business, and we're excited to lock arms with one of the fastest growing fantasy sports companies in the country right now,” he said.

Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins added: “We're thrilled to enter a partnership in an industry that exists and is based on what we do on the field. We're looking forward to bringing an authentic player element to the fan experience, and we're excited about the unique things we've got planned to bring even more awareness to Monkey Knife Fight.”

Related Tags
Fantasy Sports Monkey Knife Fight NFL NFL Players Association OneTeam Partners United States
Related Articles

Scientific Games sets Melbourne Cup betting record

“Betsson was really just an idea on paper and three guys”

DraftKings sponsors pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau

Netherlands court upholds gambling regulator’s loot box decision

BetMGM set for mobile sports betting app debut in Tennessee

Unibet to launch Philadelphia Eagles-themed blackjack and slot games

Caesars and William Hill sign first NFL sponsorship

Genius Sports signs sports data deal with The Spring League

Colorado monthly sports wagers surpass $200m for the first time

Unibet expands Philadelphia Eagles partnership to cover sports betting

UK Committee of Advertising Practice proposes further gambling ad restrictions

Mississippi sports betting wagers grow to $52.2m in September

BetMGM extends Betgenius partnership to launch Parlay Builder

Aristocrat seals partnership with NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders

Intralot set to expand US betting markets with Simplebet

Skywind
Digitain
Future Anthem
Digitain
Every Matrix
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic