Gaming Intelligence
Betr launches fantasy sports offering in the US

1st August 2023 9:30 am GMT
Betr Holdings has launched a new fantasy sports game to complement its online sports betting operations in the United States.

Betr Picks is now available to play in the Betr Fantasy & Sportsbook app in 24 jurisdictions in the United States and offers a differentiated pick 'em experience, including the ability to pick up to eight players and higher payout multiples (up to 100x).

Fantasy sports adds to Betr's real-money gaming business, which currently comprises online sportsbook operations in Ohio and Massachusetts, with a launch in Virginia slated for the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to expand the Betr Gaming business by introducing our real money fantasy sports vertical with the launch of Betr Picks,” said Betr founder and CEO Joey Levy. “Betr Picks allows us to acquire and engage real money gaming users across the United States, enabling Betr Gaming to more fully capitalize on the nationwide presence of Betr Media for the first time, all while providing a complimentary pre-match experience to our in-play focused OSB [online sports betting] product.

“We believe Betr Picks already features a strong core user experience relative to existing pick 'em products, and we have several material enhancements that will be released over the coming weeks and months including more sports, game modes, media integrations, deposit and withdrawal capabilities, and more.”

