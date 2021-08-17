Genius Sports acquires video marketing specialist Spirable

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire London-based creative performance platform Spirable.

Spirable enables advertisers to deliver data, video and AI driven content across digital media channels including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat.

The SaaS platform will complement Genius’ existing media and advertising products, expanding the supplier’s ability to deliver fans contextually relevant and personalized content.

“With the increasing convergence of sports, betting and media, personalized video advertising has become an essential requirement to attract, engage and acquire customers,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “We are delighted to add Spirable’s specialist capabilities to our rapidly expanding suite of fan engagement tools, combining official data feeds across hundreds of competitions with fully immersive video content.”

Spirable’s customers include household names such as Spotify, Coca-Cola, P&G, Domino’s, Diageo and Heineken, as well as betting operators including DraftKings, Flutter, WynnBET, Betway, 888 and Entain.

“The sports sector has always been at the pinnacle of advertising and marketing, and more than ever brands are looking to maximize their engagement with fans before, during and after events,” said Spirable CEO Ger O’Meara. “Over the past six years, our talented team has helped change the way brands create, scale and optimize creative to reach their customers.

“Together with Genius Sports, we will work to offer more valuable real-time content that will increase fan interaction and retention.”

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to take place in the second half of 2021.

The deal is Genius Sports’ third acquisition of 2021, following on from FanHub and Second Spectrum.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) were trading at $17.48 per share in New York earlier Tuesday.