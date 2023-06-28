This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

NeoGames appoints Motti Gil as new finance chief

28th June 2023 9:47 am GMT
Evolution

New York-listed lottery and games supplier NeoGames has appointed Motti Gil as chief financial officer.

Gil has served as Aspire Global’s CFO for the past five years and will succeed Raviv Adler, who is stepping down on 31 July to pursue another opportunity. Adler has been with NeoGames for more than thirteen years, including the last ten years as CFO.

“Motti Gil has been with the company for seven years with much of that time spent as the CFO of the publicly-listed Aspire Global Group prior to the merger last year,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “He has continually demonstrated exceptional financial acumen and leadership skills throughout his tenure.

“He remains instrumental in overseeing critical financial operations and has strong relationships with key stakeholders. Motti is the ideal candidate to step into this role at this time.”

Until Gil begins his new role on 1 August, he will work together with Adler to ensure a seamless transition.

"We cannot overstate the immense impact Raviv has had on NeoGames' success,” continued Malul. “His unwavering dedication, strategic insights, and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in shaping our company and in delivering value for our shareholders.

“We are genuinely thrilled for Raviv as he embarks upon a new opportunity, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Shares in NeoGames Inc (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed unchanged at $26.60 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Aspire Global Casino Finance iGaming Lottery NeoGames Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Pariplay hires Irina Roman as head of account management

NeoGames’ Aspire Global to power PlayLive! online casino in Pennsylvania

NeoGames joins United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO and more

IGT and Scientific Games agree landmark instant lottery deal in Brazil

Pariplay appoints Ashley Bloor as director of partnerships

Aspire Global powers new online casino for Metropolitan Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Aristocrat profits as half year revenue tops $3 billion

Wizard Games names Benedict McDonagh as new MD

BtoBet powers new online sportsbook for Mozambique Lottery

Aristocrat Leisure agrees acquisition of NeoGames

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt and more

NeoGames sees strong revenue growth continue into first quarter

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Playson, Amusnet and more

coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Amusnet
Galaxsys
Playtech
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
sg
Digitain
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution