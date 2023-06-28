NeoGames appoints Motti Gil as new finance chief

New York-listed lottery and games supplier NeoGames has appointed Motti Gil as chief financial officer.

Gil has served as Aspire Global’s CFO for the past five years and will succeed Raviv Adler, who is stepping down on 31 July to pursue another opportunity. Adler has been with NeoGames for more than thirteen years, including the last ten years as CFO.

“Motti Gil has been with the company for seven years with much of that time spent as the CFO of the publicly-listed Aspire Global Group prior to the merger last year,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “He has continually demonstrated exceptional financial acumen and leadership skills throughout his tenure.

“He remains instrumental in overseeing critical financial operations and has strong relationships with key stakeholders. Motti is the ideal candidate to step into this role at this time.”

Until Gil begins his new role on 1 August, he will work together with Adler to ensure a seamless transition.

"We cannot overstate the immense impact Raviv has had on NeoGames' success,” continued Malul. “His unwavering dedication, strategic insights, and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in shaping our company and in delivering value for our shareholders.

“We are genuinely thrilled for Raviv as he embarks upon a new opportunity, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Shares in NeoGames Inc (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed unchanged at $26.60 per share in New York Tuesday.