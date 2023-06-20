This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

NeoGames’ Aspire Global to power PlayLive! online casino in Pennsylvania

20th June 2023 2:47 pm GMT
NeoGames
Evolution

NeoGames subsidiary Aspire Global has agreed a deal to deliver its suite of iGaming products to The Cordish Companies’ PlayLive! online casino brand.

PlayLive! was launched in Pennsylvania in 2020 in partnership with GAN, and was followed by the openings of the Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia properties to create an integrated Live! Casino experience.

The new agreement will shift PlayLive!’s iGaming operations in the state to NeoGames’ PAM, CRM, aggregation, and data analytics product suite in 2024.

“We are incredibly excited to commence our partnership with PlayLive! Casino and take its Pennsylvanian iGaming offering to the next level,” said NeoGames president and head of iGaming Tsachi Maimon. “With this complete migration onto our iGaming products and services, it truly reinforces the strength of NeoGames and our overall proposition following the acquisition of Aspire Global.

“The teams are thoroughly looking forward to working closely with PlayLive! Casino and expect a seamless cut-over to our technology and content early next year.”

The agreement also includes Aspire Global’s CRM system, AspireEngage, as well as an integration with Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

“At Cordish Gaming Group, we pride ourselves on supplying players with a quality gaming experience, both online and offline,” said Cordish Gaming Group president Rob Norton. “Through our PlayLive! brand, we’re able to provide players with real-life entertainment of a casino, on a digital scale.

“We are excited to take our iGaming offering to new heights in Pennsylvania, and NeoGames’ impressive portfolio matched our requirements to do so.”

Steven Nathan, senior vice president of interactive gaming at Cordish Gaming Group, added: “This deal showcases our goal of providing the very best user journey for PlayLive! players in Pennsylvania.

“With NeoGames’ Aspire Global and its market-leading content and technology, we have found the perfect solutions to drive our iGaming operations forward in Pennsylvania.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) were trading at $27.36 per share in early trading in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Aspire Global Casino iGaming NeoGames Pariplay Pennsylvania Slots United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Aspire Global powers new online casino for Metropolitan Gaming

Aristocrat Leisure agrees acquisition of NeoGames

NeoGames sees strong revenue growth continue into first quarter

Strong year for NeoGames as 2022 revenue grows to $210.2m

NeoGames and Intralot do Brasil take Loteria Mineira online in Brazil

OpenBet’s London hub recognised as a Great Place to Work

Aspire Global secures deal to take Metropolitan Gaming online in the UK

BtoBet expands North America footprint with Ontario sportsbook approval

Swintt brings in Lars Kollind as head of business development

END 2 END granted Malta licence approval

AG Communications fined £237,600 by Gambling Commission

NeoGames revenue soars in third quarter

Aspire Global and the stateside opportunities

Soft2Bet brings in Aspire Global’s Yoel Zuckerberg to lead product team

FSB recommended for Nevada license by Gaming Control Board

BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
sg
digitain
coinpayments
ReferOn
Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Playtech
Evoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution