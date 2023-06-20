NeoGames’ Aspire Global to power PlayLive! online casino in Pennsylvania

NeoGames subsidiary Aspire Global has agreed a deal to deliver its suite of iGaming products to The Cordish Companies’ PlayLive! online casino brand.

PlayLive! was launched in Pennsylvania in 2020 in partnership with GAN, and was followed by the openings of the Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia properties to create an integrated Live! Casino experience.

The new agreement will shift PlayLive!’s iGaming operations in the state to NeoGames’ PAM, CRM, aggregation, and data analytics product suite in 2024.

“We are incredibly excited to commence our partnership with PlayLive! Casino and take its Pennsylvanian iGaming offering to the next level,” said NeoGames president and head of iGaming Tsachi Maimon. “With this complete migration onto our iGaming products and services, it truly reinforces the strength of NeoGames and our overall proposition following the acquisition of Aspire Global.

“The teams are thoroughly looking forward to working closely with PlayLive! Casino and expect a seamless cut-over to our technology and content early next year.”

The agreement also includes Aspire Global’s CRM system, AspireEngage, as well as an integration with Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

“At Cordish Gaming Group, we pride ourselves on supplying players with a quality gaming experience, both online and offline,” said Cordish Gaming Group president Rob Norton. “Through our PlayLive! brand, we’re able to provide players with real-life entertainment of a casino, on a digital scale.

“We are excited to take our iGaming offering to new heights in Pennsylvania, and NeoGames’ impressive portfolio matched our requirements to do so.”

Steven Nathan, senior vice president of interactive gaming at Cordish Gaming Group, added: “This deal showcases our goal of providing the very best user journey for PlayLive! players in Pennsylvania.

“With NeoGames’ Aspire Global and its market-leading content and technology, we have found the perfect solutions to drive our iGaming operations forward in Pennsylvania.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) were trading at $27.36 per share in early trading in New York Tuesday.