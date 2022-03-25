Mitek acquires KYC specialist HooYu for £98m

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.
New York-listed digital identity verification specialist Mitek Systems has acquired UK-based know your customer (KYC) technology provider HooYu for £98m.
The all cash acquisition provides Mitek a solution to indentify customers by linking biometric verification with real-time bureau and sanction database checks.
“Having a single platform that easily orchestrates and configures a KYC journey to manage identities and identify bad actors is becoming a prerequisite for any business transacting digitally,” said HooYu CEO Keith Marsden. “Bringing together [...]
