Gaming Intelligence
Mitek acquires KYC specialist HooYu for £98m

25th March 2022 11:09 am GMT
Greentube

New York-listed digital identity verification specialist Mitek Systems has acquired UK-based know your customer (KYC) technology provider HooYu for £98m.

The all cash acquisition provides Mitek a solution to indentify customers by linking biometric verification with real-time bureau and sanction database checks.

“Having a single platform that easily orchestrates and configures a KYC journey to manage identities and identify bad actors is becoming a prerequisite for any business transacting digitally,” said HooYu CEO Keith Marsden. “Bringing together [...]

