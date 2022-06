Casino games supplier Skywind is entering the B2C space for the first time after completing the acquisition of UK-based operator and casino games developer Intouch Games.

The deal marks a key milestone for Skywind as it expands its presence in the United Kingdom, with the supplier’s content set to be rolled out across Intouch’s eight UK-facing online casino brands, which include mFortune, Jammy Monkey and Mr Spin.

In addition, Intouch’s in-house developed casino games will be added [...]