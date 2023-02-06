Allwyn completes acquisition of Camelot UK Lotteries

European lottery operator Allwyn has completed the acquisition of Camelot UK Lotteries from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

Camelot is the current operator of the UK National Lottery under a licence that runs until 31 January 2024, and now becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn, which was awarded the next licence to operator the lottery from 1 February 2024.

Camelot will continue to be operated separately, in accordance with the terms of the Third Licence.

As previously announced, Camelot chief financial officer Clare Swindell and commercial director Neil Brocklehurst have been appointed co-CEOs, and will lead Camelot through to the end of the Third Licence in January 2024.

Sir Hugh Robertson, Camelot’s chairman since 2018, has stepped down, with Sir Keith Mills appointed as the new chair.

Allwyn is also in the process of acquiring Camelot Lottery Solutions from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.