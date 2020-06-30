SIS acquires full ownership of 49’s from GVC and William Hill

Sports Information Services (SIS) has taken over full ownership of UK-based lottery and virtual sports supplier 49’s from current owners GVC Holdings and William Hill.

The acquisition bolsters the SIS product portfolio with 49’s live draws offering, which includes the Irish Lotto Bet, World Lotto and Rapido, as well as virtual horse racing games from Portman Park, Sprint Valley and Steepledowns, and virtual greyhounds from Brushwood and Millersfield.

SIS is also developing a range of new numbers and virtual sports games to sit in the 49’s portfolio.

“49’s has a long history of supplying high quality, market-leading content to UK and Irish bookmakers and the product range is much loved by consumers,” said SIS chief executive Richard Ames. “Over recent years, SIS has successfully extended the brand worldwide and it makes perfect sense to now take the further step of acquiring the business.

“We have great plans for the brands and will announce shortly a range of new and extended products as part of SIS’ numbers product strategy.”

49’s chairman Mike Jones commented: “We’ve worked in partnership with SIS for the last 20 years and they are uniquely positioned to be able to further expand the 49’s brand internationally.

“We look forward to seeing how they build on the excellent work the team has done over the last few years to position 49’s as a leading numbers product.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc. (LSE:GVC) were trading up 1.80 per cent at 756.20 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, while shares in William Hill plc. (LSE:WMH) were trading up 1.81 per cent at 121.00 pence per share.