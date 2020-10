Stockholm-listed live casino specialist Evolution enjoyed another strong performance during the third quarter of 2020 as revenue increased by 48 per cent to €140.0m.

The growth was driven by demand for live casino games, with the number of bet spots from end users more than doubling to 12.9bn.

Evolution also benefited from the launch of its Crazy Time game show style game, which has become its most successful launch to date, as well as the release of [...]