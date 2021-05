Colorado’s regulated sports betting market collected total wagers from online and retail sports betting of $244.4m in April.

Total wagers were down 19 per cent compared to the previous month, according to the latest figures released by the Colorado Division of Gaming, with online betting continuing to account for almost all of the total handle.

Basketball was the most popular sport in April with wagers of $84.2m, followed by baseball at $48.2m and ice hockey at $10.6m. [...]