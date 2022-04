New York-listed online lottery provider Lottery.com has posted revenue for 2021 of $68.5m in its maiden full year results as a publicly-listed company.

Full year revenue soared by 819 per cent compared to the previous year, driven by the sale of $47.1m of LotteryLink credits for prepaid advertising, prepaid lottery games, marketing materials and product development, as well as increased B2C sales.

Including results from newly acquired Global Gaming Enterprises, which owns an 80 per cent interest [...]