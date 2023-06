Maryland’s sports handle hit $320.2 million in May, with mobile wagering contributing 95 per cent of the monthly total.

Mobile wagering in Maryland was $305.1 million in May, and retail betting was $15.1 million.

As of May, there are now 10 active mobile betting licensees and 10 active retail betting operators.

At the end of the month, Maryland Stadium Sub and its partner, Fanatics Sportsbook, conducted a controlled betting demonstration. Maryland Stadium Sub was issued its licence to [...]