Sports handle in Massachusetts hit $455 million in May, with two new online brands going live in the Bay State during the month.

Massachusetts’s online betting handle was $443.6 million and, with the launch of Betr and Fanatics in May, there were eight active licensees.

Betr reported wagers of $592,966 in its opening month and Fanatics $123,109.

DraftKings commanded 50 per cent of Massachusetts’s online sports wagers with $221.1 million, followed by FanDuel with $135.3 million, a 31 [...]