Total wagers on US racing decreased by 4 per cent to $934.9 million in June, with the number of races run in the month down by 9 per cent.

The main reason for the monthly decline was the poor air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires, which resulted in a number of race days being cancelled by various racecourses in June.

Equibase US racing summary: June 2023 v 2022

The number of race days in June fell [...]