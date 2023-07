Maryland's licensed operators reported sports wagers of $2.07 billion in the first half of 2023, after June’s handle reached $254.5 million.

Mobile betting in Maryland in June was $243.8 million and retail betting was $10.7 million.

FanDuel and DraftKings dominated Maryland’s mobile betting sector, with 45 per cent and 37 per cent of June’s wagers respectively. Behind these brands, BetMGM was in third place with a 9 per cent share.

In Maryland’s retail sector, BetMGM was the market [...]