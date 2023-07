Licensed sports betting operators in Massachusetts collected total wagers of $332.0 million in June, with DraftKings and FanDuel continuing to dominate the online market.

The state’s eight online sportsbooks generated wagers of $323.5 million during the month, with the three retail sportsbooks contributing $8.5 million in wagers.

DraftKings remained the biggest online operator with June wagers of $159.4 million, ahead of FanDuel’s $96.1 million. Together, these two accounted for 79 per cent of Massachusett’s online sports betting [...]