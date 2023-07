Connecticut’s sports betting and iGaming market grew by 39 per cent in June as total wagers reached $1.07 billion, the tenth consecutive month that overall wagers have surpassed $1 billion.

June’s iGaming wagers increased by 45 per cent year-on-year to $979.6 million, offsetting a 5 per cent drop in online sports wagers to $84.2m, while retail sports wagers were up 9 per cent at $7.2 million.

Connecticut Sports Betting & iGaming Market: June 2023 (US$)

Across all activities, [...]